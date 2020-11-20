Chhath celebration amid coronavirus pandemic in Parsa

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Hindu devotee women and revellers were seen gathering at Ghadiarba Pond and at Ranighat, the bank of Sirsiya River, to offer prayers to the Sun God during Chhath festival amid coronavirus pandemic in Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Friday.

A large number of people were seen celebrating the festival in public.

The Chhath festival, observed mainly by the Hindu community in the Mithila region that includes the part of India as well as Nepal, started from Wednesday.

The festival is dedicated to the Sun God. Devotees revere the Sun God for four days from Kartik Shukla Chaturthi to Kartik Shukla Saptami as per the lunar calendar. Offerings are made to the rising and setting Sun.

Photos by Ram Sarraf for The Himalayan Times

