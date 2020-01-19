Nepal | January 19, 2020
Climbers await rescue in Deurali
Published: January 19, 2020 5:34 pm On:
Photo Gallery
REUTERS
An aerial view of climbers who await rescue after an avalanche hit in Deurali, Nepal January 18, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Reuters
