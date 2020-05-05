Coronavirus: An uninvited wedding guest

Newly-weds Rabi Shrestha and Soni Biswas are seen wearing protective masks as a precaution against COVID-19 and pose for a photograph after their wedding ceremony, during the 44th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
The groom is welcomed by the bride’s family before the wedding ceremony, during the 44th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
The groom puts ‘sindoor’ on the bride, during the 44th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Bride’s family walk to welcome the groom before wedding ceremony, during the 44th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT