Nepal | March 26, 2020
Damauli Bazaar amid lockdown
Damauli Bazaar amid lockdown
Published: March 26, 2020 7:49 pm On:
Madan Wagle
A deserted view of Damauli Bazaar during the third day of weeklong lockdown amid concerns of COVID-19 spread in Nepal, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo: Madan Wagle/THT
