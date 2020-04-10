Day 18: Banking service amid lockdown

A teller wearing facemask and gloves counts cash at a bank, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus contagion, on the eighteenth day of the government imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, April 10, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People maintain social distancing inside the bank, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus contagion, on the eighteenth day of the government imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, April 10, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT