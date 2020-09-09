Documentary on K-pop girl group BLACKPINK to premiere on Netflix on October 14

KATHMANDU: Netflix has announced its first K-pop documentary on the immensely successful South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.
According to Soompi, the documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh of the cooking documentary series Salt Fat Acid Heat and will be unveiled on October 14 on Netflix.
It also quoted BLACKPINK as having said, “We’re excited to be able to share our story with Blinks (BLACKPINK’s fandom) all over the world through this Netflix documentary. We hope this project will bring viewers happiness.”
The portal goes on to state that the documentary tells the story of BLACKPINK’s journey and rise to fame since their debut in 2016. It will also feature never-before-seen footage of the group as well as behind-the-scenes stories from the group’s dorm life and backstage events.
The film is also stated to go more in-depth through interviews with each individual member.
BLACKPINK’s first studio album, THE ALBUM, is scheduled for a digital release on October 2.
