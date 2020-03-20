Nepal | March 20, 2020
Faith amid fear!
Faith amid fear!
Published: March 20, 2020
Skanda Gautam
A Muslim man wears a face mask amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) during the Friday prayers at a mosque, in Kathmandu, on March 20, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Men wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) after the Friday prayers, at a mosque, in Kathmandu, on March 20, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
