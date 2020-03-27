Flattening the curve from within a circle

KATHMANDU: People take special precautions while buying and selling necessary food items while a daily-wage labourer picks up free food laid out for those in need, on the fourth day of the nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu.
A boy wearing a face shield gets ready after opening a vegetable shop for a few hours, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, on the fourth day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
People stand on markings while buying vegetables to maintain physical distance on the fourth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, outside a vegetable-shop, in Kathmandu, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A rickshaw driver collects free food placed for those in need on the fourth day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT