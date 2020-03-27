Nepal | March 27, 2020

Flattening the curve from within a circle

Published: March 27, 2020 6:46 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU: People take special precautions while buying and selling necessary food items while a daily-wage labourer picks up free food laid out for those in need, on the fourth day of the nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu.

