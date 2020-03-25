Nepal | March 25, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Gaighat during virus-lockdown!
Gaighat during virus-lockdown!
Published: March 25, 2020 7:34 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
Shyam Rai
A view of a deserted street in Gaighat on the second day of weeklong virus-lockdown in Udayapur district, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo: Shyam Rai/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times