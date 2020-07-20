Nepse surges by 6.04 per cent 3 circuit breakers in an hour KATHMANDU, JULY 19 Provisions to boost businesses and the secondary market that were included in the Monetary Policy unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Friday has had a positive impact on Nepal Stock Exchange. The stock exchan Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today told party leaders, including senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, that he had not sealed a secret deal with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on holding the party’s special general convention in November. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The policies and programmes for the securities and commodities exchange market for fiscal 2020-21 have been made public by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) today. In a webinar hosted today, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, chairperson of the regulatory body, addressed all the concerned Read More...
VITORIA GASTEIZ: Lionel Messi finished as top scorer in La Liga for a record seventh time after netting twice as dethroned champions Barcelona ended their disappointing campaign on a high with a resounding 5-0 win at Alaves on Sunday. Barca finished the season second in the standings on Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday to book their place in an all-London FA Cup final, helped by two glaring errors from goalkeeper David de Gea and an own goal by Harry Maguire. Chelsea, who face rivals Arsenal in the Aug. 1 showpiece, had lost to United three times Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looked back to his best with two quality goals as his side dealt a huge blow to Leicester City's top-four hopes with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League on Sunday. Kane struggled for sharpness when the season resumed last month, a legacy of t Read More...
Kathmandu, July 19 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to collect details of unemployed people in their respective areas and prepare a list by August 23, according to a letter of the Ministry of Labour, Employment an Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement. Based on the agreement, workers wil Read More...