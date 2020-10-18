Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18

Dashain made its entry into many Hindu Nepali households with Ghatasthapana, this Saturday.

With the advent of Dashain, the trade of goats, including the Chyangra (mountain goat) has risen, albeit not in the same ratio as in the previous years.

Seen in the pictures are people weighing, examining goats for purchase, to ‘enrich’ their kitchens, as goat meat is almost synonymous to Dashain.

Pictures taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

