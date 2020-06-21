Naresh Shreshta

Kathmandu, June 21

The annular solar eclipse was a celestial event that kept many astrophiles on their toes while it lasted. In Nepal, most of the areas witnesses a partial view of what was an annular eclipse. Seen in the pictures are partial eclipse shots as seen from Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on Sunday.

