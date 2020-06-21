Kathmandu, June 21
The annular solar eclipse was a celestial event that kept many astrophiles on their toes while it lasted. In Nepal, most of the areas witnesses a partial view of what was an annular eclipse. Seen in the pictures are partial eclipse shots as seen from Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on Sunday.
GAURIPHANTA: An Indo-Nepal border security meeting was held in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh state of India, on Saturday. The meeting held between officials of the two nations to discuss management of coordinated movement of people through the border checkpoints, in the wake of CO Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS member Jin has been crowned the as the person with 'The World's Most Perfect Male Face'. The idol was given the title by the Dutch visual arts team Sluis Painting. According to Koreaboo, Jin had been shortlisted for 'The World’s Most Perfect Male Face' on June 10, and was crow Read More...
Bayern earn club record 15th straight win Lewandowski scores twice to take tally to 33 BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski struck twice as champions Bayern Munich eased past Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday to secure a record 15th win in a row and the Pole became the first foreign player to score 33 goal Read More...
Pepe opens the scoring with splendid curled shot Brighton equalise through Dunk Maupay earns Brighton all three points in stoppage time Arsenal lose keeper Leno through injury Arsenal slumped to a last-gasp 2-1 Premier League defeat at relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albi Read More...
Both NAC and Himalaya Airlines had revised their flight schedules over air fare Kathmandu, June 20 Under the government’s repatriation flights, a total of 1,186 Nepalis arrived today — the highest number in a single day since the government started repatriating stranded citizens last week. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Investment Board Nepal (IBN) has approved foreign direct investment worth Rs 185.43 billion for seven different projects that are in the pipeline. The 44th meeting of the IBN on Friday, which was led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also the chief of the board, ga Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship on the basis of matrimonial relations only after seven years. The main opposition Nepali Congress and the Janata S Read More...
Three killed, and three more seriously injured Police say not treating it as terrorism 25-year-old man from Reading arrested PM Johnson sends condolences after "appalling incident" READING: Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing s Read More...