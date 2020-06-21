Glimpses: Annular Solar Eclipse 2020

THT Online

KATHMANDU: People are witnessing annular solar eclipse today, on summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

In Nepal, according to a post from Nepal Astronomical Society, most of the Partial Solar Eclipse would be visible from Dhangadhi and Birendranagar in Sudur Pashchim Province, and Karnali Province respectively, in which more than 90% of the eclipse will occur.

The eclipse has already begun in Nepal, at 10:42 am from Dhangadhi, and will last till 2:24 pm.

