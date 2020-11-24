Grade XII Exams: Final days of school

KATHMANDU: National Examinations Board is conducting the examination of Grade XII from today till December 1, amidst the coronavirus crisis.
The NEB, after a long halt, devised a new protocol allowing students to take the exam for 40 percent of marks. The protocol allows students to sit for the exam at their own schools while the exam hour was also reduced to 1.5 hours from the previous standard time of three hours.
As for the remaining 60 percent , NEB will provide 40 percent on the basis of marks obtained by students in Grade XI and schools can provide the remaining 20 percent marks on the basis of internal evaluation of students.
Meanwhile, the NEB has allowed students to reappear for the exam on another day if they have contracted COVID-19 infection.
NEB has facilitated 4,105 schools with safety equipment where the exam will be held. The Board has also mandated all schools to set up a health desk, which will monitor social distancing norms at the school. The protocol also devised compulsory masks for students, teachers and staffers at the examination centre. Similarly, each student will be placed at least two metres apart from each other.
The exam scheduled from April 20 was deferred indefinitely as the nation went into lockdown on March 24.
Pictures by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times:
