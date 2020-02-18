Grand rehearsal for Army day

-
Dust blows after Nepalese Army soldiers fire cannon shots during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
Nepalese Army soldiers fire cannon shots during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photos: Skanda Gautam
Nepalese Army soldiers fire cannon shots during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
Nepalese Army soldiers fire cannon shots during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A Nepalese Army soldier skydives from an aircraft during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
Nepalese Army soldiers free fall from an aircraft during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A Nepalese Army soldier descends on a parachute during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam
Nepalese Army soldiers take part in a rescue drill during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Guatam
Nepalese Army soldiers walk to fire cannon shots during the grand rehearsal of Army Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Photos: Skanda Gautam
