Nepal | April 14, 2020
The Himalayan Times
Multimedia
Photo Gallery
Guards secure apartment complex upon transmission in two residents
Published: April 14, 2020 4:00 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
Security personnel at Suncity apartments seal the area out in Bhaktapur on April 14, 2020, after two residents from the complex tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
