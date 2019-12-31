Nepal | December 31, 2019

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Gurung community in valley celebrate ‘Lhosar’ with fervour

Gurung community in valley celebrate ‘Lhosar’ with fervour

Published: December 31, 2019 2:03 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU: People from the Gurung community are celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival today.

Men and women dressed in traditional attires took part in a rally and performed dance as part of the celebration to mark the new year.

Some glimpses:

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2019 The Himalayan Times