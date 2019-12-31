Gurung community in valley celebrate ‘Lhosar’ with fervour

KATHMANDU: People from the Gurung community are celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival today.
Men and women dressed in traditional attires took part in a rally and performed dance as part of the celebration to mark the new year.
Some glimpses:
A woman from the Gurung community is seen dressed in a traditional attire to celebrate Tamu Lhosar festival marking their new year in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women from the Gurung community, dressed in traditional attire, pose for a photograph while celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Men and women from the Gurung community, dressed in traditional attires, dance and sing while celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Girls from the Gurung community, dressed in traditional attire, perform dance while celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women from the Gurung community, dressed in traditional attire, perform dance while celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Skanda Gautam/THT
Women from the Gurung community, dressed in traditional attire, perform dance while celebrating Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women from the Gurung community take part in a rally while men in masks perform dance during the celebration of Tamu Lhosar festival, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT