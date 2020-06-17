Hello Monsoon: Glimpses from around Chaangu on a rainy Wednesday

Kathmandu, June 16 Youths staged a silent-protest in a creative demonstration planned by visual artist Milan Rai at Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lalitpur, Nepal on Tuesday. The theme of the protest was murmuring phrases, rather than shouting slogans and flaunting book Read More...
LONDON: In ordinary circumstances Manchester City would have long since relinquished their Premier League crown to Liverpool. Yet on Wednesday, days before the summer solstice, Pep Guardiola's side will step out at the Etihad Stadium hoping to delay Liverpool's inevitable coronation a while longe Read More...
KATHMANDU: In an unfortunate turn of events, 20 Indian soldiers were killed as a violent clash ensued between the Indian and Chinese troops at the disputed Galwan area. The Indian Army confirmed on Tuesday that 20 of it's soldiers lost their lives in clashes with Chinese troops at the disputed bo Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 The Supreme Court has ordered the government to use its fund to rescue Nepali migrant workers, who have been stranded in various countries and are willing to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The order was passed by the division bench of justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as they beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start since the season resumed after its three-month hiatus. La Liga leaders Barca were far Read More...
Only 31 per cent development budget spent Average expenditure in previous years 60pc KATHMANDU, JUNE 16 While the fiscal year is coming to an end in a month, the capital expenditure of the government for this year is certain to be the worst ever, firstly due to the low spending capacity Read More...
Budget failed to address the issues of Dalit, women, Madhesis and oppressed communities Kathmandu, June 16 Taking part in the Appropriation Bill-2077 in National Assembly meeting today, lawmakers have called for clarity on the country’s needs and priorities in the budget. Some lawmakers hav Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has drawn attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs to rising cases of gender based violence, domestic violence, rape, murder and suicide across the country in the past few months. In its letter sent to MoHA yesterday, MoWC Read More...