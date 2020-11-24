Historical Kasthamandap: Being rebuilt to its former glory

Balkrishna Thapa

KATHMANDU: The government is set to complete reconstruction of the historical Kasthamandap by mid-April.

A user’s committee under Kathmandu Metropolitan City has been carrying out reconstruction works on the landmark monument in its original style.

According to the Kasthamandap Reconstruction Steering Committee, over 70 per cent of recovery and rehabilitation work of the iconic cultural heritage, which was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake, has been completed. The reconstruction commenced in February 2019.

The estimated budget for Kasthamandap reconstruction stands at Rs 198.8 million. KMC has already released Rs 105 million in three installments.

Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times:

