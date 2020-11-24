Nepal | November 24, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Historical Kasthamandap: Being rebuilt to its former glory

Historical Kasthamandap: Being rebuilt to its former glory

Published: November 24, 2020 4:16 pm On: Photo Gallery
Balkrishna Thapa
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: The government is set to complete reconstruction of the historical Kasthamandap by mid-April.

A user’s committee under Kathmandu Metropolitan City has been carrying out reconstruction works on the landmark monument in its original style.

According to the Kasthamandap Reconstruction Steering Committee, over 70 per cent of recovery and rehabilitation work of the iconic cultural heritage, which was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake, has been completed. The reconstruction commenced in February 2019.

The estimated budget for Kasthamandap reconstruction stands at Rs 198.8 million. KMC has already released Rs 105 million in three installments.

Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times:

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Sudurpaschim's PA session unlikely to kick off any time soon

DHANGADHI: The winter session of the provincial assembly has not commenced in Sudurpaschim Province yet. Although four months have passed since the sixth session of the assembly took place, the assembly has not been held due to lack of bills to be drafted. The last session of the assembly was Read More...

1,980 new cases recorded on Monday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 222,288

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,980 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 222,288. Of the total infections, 789 are females and 1,191 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...

16 more fatalities take Nepal's Covid-19 death-toll to 1,337

KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,337. 1,980 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 222,288. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...

Kathmandu valley reports 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 1,007 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday. Of the new cases, 454 are females and 553 are males. As many as 779 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 143 and 85 cases Read More...

In Pictures: Health workers protest for safety

Kathmandu, November 23 Health workers staging a protest demanding personal protective equipment, safety items, and COVID-19 allowance at the premises of Bir Hospital, Kathmandu, on Monday. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times: Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1980 new cases, 3043 recoveries, 16 fatalities recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday Till date, 1,670,456 test Read More...

Warner backs Burns to continue as opening partner

MELBOURNE: Australia's David Warner says Will Pucovski has batted himself into contention for a spot at the top of the order in the first test against India but questioned whether it would be the right call to break up his opening partnership with Joe Burns. Victoria's Pucovski, 22, has been in Read More...

India records more than 44,000 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI: India has recorded 44,059 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed on Monday. India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since i Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times