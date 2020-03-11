Nepal | March 11, 2020
E-Paper
Videos
Toggle navigation
Home
Kathmandu
Nepal
World
Opinion
Business
Sports
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Education
Technology
Horoscope
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
Holi in Birgunj!
Holi in Birgunj!
Published: March 11, 2020 7:47 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Tweet
Ram Sarraf
Youths pose for a portrait after celebrating Holi, festival of color, in Birgunj, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
Follow The Himalayan Times on
Twitter
and
Facebook
Recommended Stories:
About Us
Privacy Policy
Advertise with us
Archives
Contact Us
E-Paper
© 2020 The Himalayan Times