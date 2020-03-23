Nepal | March 23, 2020
Impact of COVID-19 in Lamjung
Impact of COVID-19 in Lamjung
Published: March 23, 2020 6:58 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Ramji Rana
Besisahar, district headquarters of Lamjung, wears a deserted look amid fears of coronavirus outbreak, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Photo: Ramji Rana/THT
