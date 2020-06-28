In picture: Heavy rainfall affects daily life

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect monuments, memorials and statues facing new scrutiny amid fresh debate over the nation's racist beginnings. Trump had promised to take action earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull dow Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8%, erasing roughly $50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind br Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four Black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement, died Friday in prison, officials said. He was 82. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office sa Read More...
POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Scienc Read More...
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KAVRE, JUNE 26 A group of around 50 armed robbers looted Bodhichitta seeds worth millions at Nagbeli of Roshi Rural Municipality-5, Kavre, last night. Police said that the group of armed people had looted the seeds from a Bodhichitta tree belonging to Bir Bahaduar Tamang. The miscreants had at Read More...
DHARAN, JUNE 26 Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with hospitals according top priority to treatment of pandemic patients, kidney patients are at the receiving end as they have been deprived of health services. There are now over 50 kidney patients at BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, who Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 The National Human Rights Commission has drawn the government’s attention to the clash that erupted between security forces and locals in Pokhara Metropolitan City-12, Kaski, yesterday, over burial of the body of a person, who died of COV- ID-19. The rights body had conduc Read More...