In Picture: Puddles common sight along Chabahil-Jorpati road section

JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident. Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed h Read More...
BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway. Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the Read More...
A woman tussles with a security personnel before being arrested, during a protest demanding that government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with Satyagrahis, near the Prime Minister's official residence, in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 224 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, taking the nationwide count to 19,771. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,768 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Following recov Read More...
Lalitpur, July 31 Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Pata Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 375,416 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election for seats in the city legislature for a year because of a spike in novel coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition hoping to make gains in the vote. The opposition was hoping to win a histori Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 38 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Friday. Among the 38 cases, 32 hail from Kathmandu district. Similarly, five and one cases of transmission have been recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The aforementioned cases Read More...