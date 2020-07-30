In Picture: Under the stone water spout

A boy bathing under a traditional stone water spout, at Bagalamukhi Temple premises, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
KALIKOT: Nine persons including seven of the same family were killed in landslides that occurred in two locations of Narharinath Rural Municipality in Kalikot district on Tuesday night, according to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal. Seven members of local Gange Budha's family died after they Read More...
GHORAHI: A mother and her two-year-old daughter died after being buried by a landslide this morning, in Dang. The deceased have been identified as residents of Sakine in Bangalachuli Rural Municipality-5, stated the chair of the rural municipality, Bhakta Bahadur Oli. Their house was hit by th Read More...
BAJURA: A primary health centre has been charging Rs 1,400 per person for conducting rapid diagnostic test (RDT) to check for coronavirus antibodies in Budhinanda Municipality of Bajura district. Kolti Primary Health Centre has been charging the fee for conducting RDT tests on persons leaving the Read More...
BAJURA: The blood bank established in 2017 by Nepal Red Cross Society in Bajura district is operational only in paper. The then District Development Committee, Bajura had allocated Rs 1,500,000 from Sansad Bikas Kosh for the establishment of a blood bank and channeled the fund to Red Cross Societ Read More...
DAMAULI: One-way traffic has been opened as landslide debris have partly been removed at Aanbukhaireni Municipality-4 along the Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district. Vehicular movement along the highway had come to a halt for three hours from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm after a landslide occurred at Ainap Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 210 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 19,273. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,037 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population, on Wednesday. Of the newly infected, 14 persons hail from Kathmandu district while one case of contraction is from Bhaktapur. The infections were de Read More...
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...