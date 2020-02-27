In pictures: 38th Magar Day being celebrated

KATHMANDU: The 38th Magar Day is being observed today. Various programmes have been organised by Magar community, especially by the local units the of Nepal Magar Association, across the country to celebrate the day.
People dressed in ethnic attires are participating in rallies organised at various parts of the country.
People dressed in traditional Magar attire take part in a march organised by Nepal Magar Association, Baglung, to mark the 38th Magar Day on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Photo: Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Nepal Magar Association, Kaski oraganised a rally to observe the 38th Magar Day in Pokhara, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Photo: Rup Narayan Dhakal/THT