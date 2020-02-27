Nepal | February 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In pictures: 38th Magar Day being celebrated

In pictures: 38th Magar Day being celebrated

Published: February 27, 2020 3:39 pm On: Photo Gallery
THT Online

KATHMANDU: The 38th Magar Day is being observed today. Various programmes have been organised by Magar community, especially by the local units the of Nepal Magar Association, across the country to celebrate the day.

People dressed in ethnic attires are participating in rallies organised at various parts of the country.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times