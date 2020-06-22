Nepal | June 22, 2020

In Pictures: A little play is what they say

In Pictures: A little play is what they say

Published: June 22, 2020 5:12 pm On: Photo Gallery
Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri
Lalitpur, June 22 

Kids enjoy playing in the paddy fields during plantation time in Chhampi, Lalitpur, as seen on Monday, June 22, 2020.

