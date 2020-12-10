In Pictures: A winter morning around Pashupatinath

Kathmandu, December 10
Glimpses of a winter morning around the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Sadhus bask in the morning sun beside a bonfire in their ashram while a man with a priest performs worship rituals beside the riverbank.
Meanwhile, a woman does her morning exercise inside a forest area.
Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times –
