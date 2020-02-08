In Pictures: Annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo

-
Buddhist monks walk during the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A Sri Lankan traditional dancer poses for a photograph before the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A decorated elephant is seen during the annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters
