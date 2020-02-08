Nepal | February 08, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: Annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo

In Pictures: Annual Nawam Maha Perahera of Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo

Published: February 08, 2020 7:08 pm On: Photo Gallery
REUTERS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times