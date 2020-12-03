Nepal | December 03, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: A day in the life of Sanu Maya

In Pictures: A day in the life of Sanu Maya

Published: December 03, 2020 10:00 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago.

For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kathmandu streets to support her ailing husband and to manage household expenses along with house rent.

The theme for this year’s IDPWD is ‘Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities’. The Day was proclaimed in 1992 by a United Nations General Assembly resolution.

Here are few pictures captured by Photojournalist Skanda Gautam today, for The Himalayan Times.

 

 

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Child mortality rate extremely high in migrating community of Bajura

Women from the migrating community become weak as they give birth to many babies and especially while they are on the move. They hardly get time to take rest as they are compelled to labour hard and carry heavy loads. BAJURA: The family of Jauma Thapa of Baudi, in Himali Rural Municipality-3 of Baj Read More...

PM plays truant, NCP Sectt meet put off

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also a co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), did not attend the party Secretariat meeting today, forcing the Secretariat to postpone its meeting till December 5. The Standing Committee meeting slated for tomorrow has also be Read More...

Govt urged to guarantee right to housing

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed serious concern about the alleged violation of people’s right to housing by Kathmandu Valley Development Authority ‘on the pretext of road expansion’ in Balaju, Baneshwor and Khokana areas. “Our attention has been Read More...

NC leader Paudel detained in Tanahun

DAMAULI, DECEMBER 2 Senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel was arrested this afternoon, along with scores of NC activists, for violating a prohibitory order in Talghare of Byas Municipality, Tanahun. Tanahun Chief District Officer Sagar Acharya had issued the prohibitory order ant Read More...

Deuba condemns govt action

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has condemned the arrest of senior NC leader Ramchandra Paudel in Tanahun. Issuing a press statement on Wednesday, Deuba termed the arrest objectionable and utterly shameful.“It is an incident that stemmed from the government’s authorita Read More...

Kathmandu DAO’s ban on protests comes under fire

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 Nepali Congress lawmaker and senior advocate Radhe Shyam Adhikari said that Kathmandu District Administration’s decision to impose restriction on protests and rallies in view of the COV- ID-19 pandemic had violated people’s right to peaceful protest and freedom of expres Read More...

Three cops, including two SPs, suspended

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 2 Nepal Police Headquarters has suspended two erring cops of higher rank and one inspector on corruption charges. Superintendent of Police duo Rameshwor Yadav and Bimal Basnet were suspended to facilitate investigation of their involvement in wrongdoing. Police Inspector Read More...

Illegal crusher plants in Rautahat to be shut down

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 2 The district authority of Rautahat has decided to close more than half a dozen crusher plants operating illegally in different parts of the district. The decision was taken by a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee convened in the District Administration Office of Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times