Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago.

For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kathmandu streets to support her ailing husband and to manage household expenses along with house rent.

The theme for this year’s IDPWD is ‘Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities’. The Day was proclaimed in 1992 by a United Nations General Assembly resolution.

Here are few pictures captured by Photojournalist Skanda Gautam today, for The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook