In Pictures: Around hospitals during rising coronavirus crisis

Entrance to Nidan Hospital is pictured after its premises was sealed off today, on the 51st day of government imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A staffer is pictured in the pharmacy outside Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, during the 51st day of government imposed lockdown, amid COVID-19 contagion, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A health worker conducts a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Health workers call out names of patients after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, on the 51st day of government imposed lockdown, at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT