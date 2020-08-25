In Pictures: Around the locked down capital

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Read More...
SCOTTS VALLEY: Three massive wildfires chewed through parched Northern California landscape as firefighters raced to dig breaks and make other preparations ahead of a frightening weather system packing high winds and more of the lightning that sparked the huge blazes. There were hundreds of o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Opera legend Plácido Domingo, who has sought to clear his name on sexual assault allegations has denied ever abusing his power during his management tenure at two US opera houses. In an interview with The Associated Press Domingo deflected direct questions about whether he ever sexu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Taemin, the maknae of the K-pop boy band SHINee, is ready with his third studio album Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1 which will be released on September 7. The Korea Times reports that Taemin's label SM Entertainment revealed the information on August 24. With Criminal as the Read More...
KATHMANDU: If you are having second thoughts about wearing a face mask, then K-pop boy band EXO's Baekhyun has the answer for you: he and his mask are inseparable. Communicating to some fans on Twitter on August 23, Baekhyun talked about the importance of wearing a face mask to curb the spread of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former member of the troubled K-pop girl group AOA Choa is ending her three-year hiatus and forging a solo career. The singer announced her exclusive contract with new agency Great M Entertainment on August 21 and her eminent return to the entertainment industry as a solo artiste. K Read More...
KATHMANDU: When K-pop juggernaut BTS drop new music, it is expected that new records will be set and old records smashed. It has been nothing different with their latest release — Dynamite, a funky English single released on August 21. These are records that Dynamite broke in 24 hours of its Read More...
KATHAMANDU: Filming of a number of dramas and variety shows has been halted in South Korea due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country. According to Hellokpop, broadcasting house KBS in a press release on August 22 disclosed their official announcement after an emergency meeting f Read More...