In pictures: Around valley amid lockdown

A flock of pigeons are seen on the premises of deserted Boudhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week from Tuesday in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Security personnel riding on a scooter in an empty road after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nationwide lockdown was imposed after a 19-year-old Nepali student, who had returned from France via Qatar tested postive for COVIF-19. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT