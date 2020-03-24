In pictures: Birgunj amid nationwide lockdown

Security personnel are seen alongside a rickshaw in a deserted road after the government of Nepal reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Adarshanagar Chok, Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
Security personnel are seen walking down the deserted road after the government of Nepal reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Adarshanagar Chok, Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
A deserted road is pictured, after government of Nepal reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Adarshanagar Chok, Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
A view of deserted road after the government of Nepal reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Adarshanagar Chok, Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
People are seen buying vegetables after the government of Nepal reinforced the lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mina Bazaar, Birgunj Metropolitan City, Parsa district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT