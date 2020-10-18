KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18
People are seen leaving Kathmandu Valley from the capital’s western exit point in Kalaki early on Sunday. As Dashain started with Ghatasthapana on Saturday, many people are leaving the valley for their native homes to celebrate the festival with their families.
Despite health professionals’ constant appeals to follow safety protocols — including restriction in movements unless absolutely necessary, people and political leaders, including ministers in the government, have been seen flouting those advices.
Pictures by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
LONDON: It was a moment of magnificence Tottenham had become accustomed to seeing Gareth Bale produce: A shot unleashed from 25 yards, curling into the top corner of the net. As so often, Bale was Tottenham's savior on May 19, 2013. But the match-winner against Sunderland wasn't enough to squeeze Read More...
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday during early vote counting in New Zealand’s election. With about one-third of votes counted, Ardern’s liberal Labour Party had nearly double the amount of votes than i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,167 additional coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 129,304. There are currently 38,737 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,715 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the coun Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Police in Parsa district today raided an apartment in Birgunj Metropolitan City-6 and seized about 22 and a half kilograms of gold. A team of security personnel deployed from Parsa District Police Office (DPO) under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Panta raided Ganesh A Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health reported 12 additional fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll advanced to 727. It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,746 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday. Of the additional cases within the valley, 1,451 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 152 and 143 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhakt Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 1,746 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today Till date, 1,269,605 te Read More...