KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18

People are seen leaving Kathmandu Valley from the capital’s western exit point in Kalaki early on Sunday. As Dashain started with Ghatasthapana on Saturday, many people are leaving the valley for their native homes to celebrate the festival with their families.

Despite health professionals’ constant appeals to follow safety protocols — including restriction in movements unless absolutely necessary, people and political leaders, including ministers in the government, have been seen flouting those advices.

Pictures by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.

