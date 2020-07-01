In pictures: Crows prey on locusts

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the government would work in partnership with the private sector. Addressing the 17th anniversary of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries through video conferencing today, he said the government had no intention of putting the business c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Various personalities from sports fraternity paid last tribute to national wushu player Birman Waiba at the National Sports Council today. The Tribhuvan Army Club player Waiba, 28, passed away at his residence in Bethanchowk Rural Municipality of Kavre district on Sunday Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 29 Dams constructed by India for a railway track and an integrated customs check post has inundated the southern part of Biratnagar. Due to the dams, floodwater has inundated Budhnagar area of Biratnagar. A seven-year-old boy died due to the inundation. Local Jayapal Ma Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Minister of Finance Yubraj Khatiwada said the government was preparing necessary work procedure and action plan for implementation of the budget for the coming fiscal year with the onset of the new fiscal. Addressing a programme organised to mark the 17th anniversary of Conf Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 The government has prepared new directives for the rescue and repatriation of Nepalis stranded abroad due to the global coronavirus contagion. The directives titled ‘Rescue and repatriation of Nepali workers stranded abroad due to coronavirus’ which was prepared by the M Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has appointed two new members on the board committee of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). A meeting held today at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa, chairman of Altitude Air, and Prakash Read More...