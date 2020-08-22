Nepal | August 22, 2020

Independence Day 2020
In Pictures: Daily life

Published: August 22, 2020 7:07 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Repatriation flight to resume from September 1, however, conditions apply

KATHMANDU: The Thursday meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to allow the operation of repatriation flights, but with safety conditions. Government's spokesperson Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada informed in a media briefing on Friday that the government has decided to allow the operation of Read More...

In pictures: Teej celebration in valley amid COVID-19 pandemic

KATHMANDU: Many Hindu women in Kathmandu valley are celebrating Haritalika Teej today. However, the festivities have been toned-down as a week-long prohibitory order has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Revellers are by and large confined to their homes in the view of the spr Read More...

Only symptomatic COVID-19 patients to be admitted at designated hospitals

KATHMANDU: The government has decided that Covid-19 treatment designated hospitals will only admit patients symptomatic of the disease. The cabinet on Thursday has taken the decision due to of insufficiency of beds at the designated hospitals following the sharp spike in the number of coronavirus Read More...

Crawley shines again with half-century in third test v Pakistan

SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley struck a second successive half-century as England made a positive start to the third and final test against Pakistan, reaching 91 for two at lunch on the first day at the Rose Bowl on Friday. Crawley took 80 balls to reach his milestone, and will resume in the aftern Read More...

Messi contemplates Barca exit

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi still wishes to leave Barcelona after meeting new coach Ronald Koeman, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday, as all four sports newspapers dedicated their front covers to the Argentine's uncertain future. Marca, Spain's biggest selling daily, said the Argent Read More...

Stick or twist? Flick faces final tactical dilemma

LISBON: Bayern Munich's success in reaching the final of the Champions League has been built on a very distinct tactical approach but it is one that carries big risks against Paris St Germain, leaving coach Hansi Flick with a major dilemma. Bayern play an aggressive pressing game, pinning back Read More...

India COVID-19 cases near 3 mln as Mumbai festival approaches

MUMBAI: A jump in coronavirus infections on Friday pushed India closer to the 3 million mark, piling pressure on authorities to prevent huge gatherings this weekend as Mumbai celebrates the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh. For most of western India, especially the country's financial capi Read More...

CBI formally launch probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death

KATHMANDU: Two months and a week after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home, the CBI formally launched a probe into his death on August 21. The CBI has had already met with the Mumbai Police, collected documents, including Rajput's diary, laptop and mobile and al Read More...

