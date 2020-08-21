In Pictures: Detention for defying order in Kathmandu

RAUTAHAT: A priest of a local temple was shot dead in Madhav Narayan Municipality-2 of Rautahat district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Siyaram Saha (65), priest of the Hanuman Temple in Khesarahiya Bazaar. An unidentified group took a shot at the priest's left temple Read More...
BERKELEY: Apple has become the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people's lives. The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wed
CHAUTARA: The number of people killed after being buried by a landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchowk district last Friday has reached 29. Bodies of four people among those who went missing in the disaster have been found today. According to Police Ins
An empty road is pictured after government imposed a prohibitory order effective from today to curb the increasing spread of coronavirus infection, near Ekantakuna, Lalitpur, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 707 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 29,645. Of the newly infected persons, 192 are females while 515 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,832 spec
CHITWAN: A 65-year-old coronavirus infected person undergoing treatment at Bharatpur hospital passed away at around 3:00 pm today. The deceased, a resident of Ratnanagar Municipality-3 in the district, was undergoing treatment at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past six days, i
Lalitpur, August 20 The view of a deserted road after prohibitory order was imposed by district officials for a week to contain the spread of Covid-19, at Satdobato, Lalitpur, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
KATHMANDU: Six more coronavirus related fatalities have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. Of the deceased, two are females while four are males. Ministry's spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam informed that one female from Kat