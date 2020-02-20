In Pictures: Eve of Mahashivatri

A Sadhu or religious man, devotee of Lord Shiva, strikes a pose between the holy shrines inside the premises of Pashupathinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Sadhus from all over India and Nepal have gradually gathered at the temple premise for the Mahashivaratri celebration. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
