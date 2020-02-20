Nepal | February 20, 2020

In Pictures: Eve of Mahashivatri

Published: February 20, 2020 3:19 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

A Sadhu or religious man, devotee of Lord Shiva, strikes a pose between the holy shrines inside the premises of Pashupathinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Sadhus from all over India and Nepal have gradually gathered at the temple premise for the Mahashivaratri celebration.

