Nepal | June 29, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: Farmers mark National Paddy Day

In Pictures: Farmers mark National Paddy Day

Published: June 29, 2020 3:14 pm On: Photo Gallery
Naresh Shrestha
Share Now:

Lalitpur, June 29

Farmers plant paddy saplings in the field marking the “National Paddy Day” which celebrates the annual rice planting season, at Khumaltar, Lalitpur, on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Exercising with face mask on: A big NO!

Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...

Kathmandu DAO issues application form to obtain permit for leaving the valley

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued a new vehicle-pass form for those looking to go out of the Kathmandu valley. Those wanting to leave the valley will now be granted permit on assessment of the details provided in the application form, along with other supporting docum Read More...

Flood Alert: Villages in southern belt likely to be inundated

KATHMANDU: As heavy rains persist across most of the country with active monsoon, half a dozen of villages in southern belt are facing threats of inundation. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology , currently, districts such as Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Udaypur, Read More...

Somalia attack

Commander in Somali al Shabaab militant group killed: state media

MOGADISHIU: Somali security forces have killed a commander of the al Shabaab militant group in a military operation, state radio reported on Thursday. Ahsraf Azmi Abu Hamdan, who was from Nepal, was a senior trainer in the Islamist group. He was killed in an operation in the Middle Juba re Read More...

Steady rise in number of daily cases, Nepal's Covid-19 tally hits 12,772 on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 463 new cases of coronavirus-infection on Sunday, with which the country's Covid-19 tally has hit 12772. Of the newly identified infected, 105 are females and 358 are males. In the last 24 hours, 179 people have been discharged following recovery. 3013 total recov Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 463 new cases, 179 recoveries, no deaths recorded on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagn Read More...

Taiwan holds LGBT pride parade despite coronavirus

TAIPEI: The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of thousands of people in the past, but participant numbers Sunday wer Read More...

Bhuwan Dhungana's book 'Parityekta' hits the stands amid lockdown

KATHMANDU: With the market crawling towards normalcy with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Nepalaya Publications has decided to release the pending stock of books for the readers. The Publications, through a statement released today, declared that they have decided to resume  launching o Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times