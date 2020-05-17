Nepal | May 17, 2020

Lockdown Day 55: Fenced alleys, undeterred pedestrians

Published: May 17, 2020 7:45 pm On: Photo Gallery
SKANDA GAUTAM
People move past bamboo and rope fences set up across various alleys as seen in Kathmandu on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

