KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23
Ang Rita Sherpa, popularly known as the ‘snow leopard’ in the mountaineering community, passed away on September 21.
Sherpa was awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on Mt Everest without using the supplemental oxygen.
Sherpa made it to the top of world for 10th time in 1996 without using the bottled oxygen.
Read Also: Nepal’s ‘Snow leopard’ Ang Rita Sherpa passes away at 72
Seen in the pictures are some moments from his final rites.
Pictures taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.
Legendry mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa, 72, the first man to climb Mount Everest 10 times without the use of supplemental oxygen.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 1,356 new cases push Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 66,632 on Tuesday As of today, 934 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC, who was admitted to the Trauma Centre against his will, has now been transferred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Earlier today, Dr KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: American comedian Ellen DeGeneres on September 21 returned to her television talk and apologised to staff over toxic work environment and revealed that changes had been made to start “a new chapter.” “I learned that things happen here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres Read More...
KATHAMNDU: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actress Deepika Padukone over an alleged drug link saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. Taking to her Twitter, Ranaut without taking anyone's name made a sarcastic comment that hints at Padukone. "Repeat after me, depr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Japanese Japanese actor Takashi Fujiki, 80, was found dead at home by his son on September 21, the latest actor to die from the television series Bloody Monday 2 (2010). According to Japanese media, Fujiki left a note saying he had "no confidence to continue acting" and the police are Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has donned the hat of a signer — he released his debut song, Unbelievable on September 22. Releasing the song on Instagram, Shroff shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challengin Read More...
ROME: World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start to lift his fifth Italian Open title on Monday, defeating Argentine Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3 for a record 36th ATP Masters crown. Playing in his maiden ATP 1000 final, eighth seed Schwartzman raced out of the blocks to convert two b Read More...
ROME: Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal for one million euros ($1.17 million) on a permanent deal, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, will be reunited with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who Read More...