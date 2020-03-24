In pictures: First day of week-long nationwide lockdown

Following the confirmation of second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government made the decision to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the virus from spreading in the country.
Tripureshwor wears deserted look on the first day of week-long nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus crisis, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Mausam Shah Nepali/THT
Pedestrians are seen walking in Galchi Rural Municipality in Dhading district, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Keshav Adhikari/THT
A view of deserted street in Hetauda, on the first day of weeklong lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Prakash Dahal/THT
A view of Chitwan on the first day of week-long nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Tilak Rimal/THT
People buying vegetables amid lockdown in Birgunj, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
A view of deserted street in Birgunj during a week-lock lockdown amid coronavirus crisis, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT
Traffic police officers displaying seized motorbike keys and documents from persons defying lockdown orders in Tanahun on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo: Madan Wagle/THT
