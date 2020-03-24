Nepal | March 24, 2020

In pictures: First day of week-long nationwide lockdown

Published: March 24, 2020 8:19 pm On: Photo Gallery
THT Online

Following the confirmation of second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government made the decision to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the virus from spreading in the country.

