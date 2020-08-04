In Pictures: Gai Jatra being marked today

Lalitpur, August 03 The natural spring at the Kumbheshwor temple complex is believed to have originated from Gosaikunda Lake in Rasuwa district. It is also believed that taking a dip in the pond during Janai Purnima is same as doing so in Gosainkunda. On the occasion of Kumbeshwor Mela or Janai P Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 418 new coronavirus infection cases have surfaced on Monday, taking the nationwide count to 20,750. The new infections were confirmed after testing 7,637 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 398,907 PCR tests have been carried out
KATHMANDU: Social activist and initiator of 'Enough is Enough' campaign, Iih, 26, who has been on fast-unto-feath satyagraha at Basantapur for 17 days, has been admitted to a hospital. Iih was taken to HAMS Hospital today after his health started deteriorating owing to over two-week-long stri
BAJURA: More than 116 villages are at the risk of being swept away by landslides triggered by incessant rain in Bajura district. According to Bajura District Administration Office, the villages located in nine local levels of the district face imminent risk of landslides. Disaster Preparedness
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 398,907 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou
SINDHUPALCHOWK: Bodies of all eight people who had gone missing in a landslide that occurred in Melamchi Municipality of Sindhupalchok district on Sunday night have been recovered today. Police Inspector Phal Bahadur Tamang at Meamchi-based Area Police Office said that seven of the deceased were
KATHMANDU: As many as 51 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 51 cases, 43 hail from Kathmandu while five cases of transmissio
KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Malaysia has issued a statement on the thrashing of a security guard that took place in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur on the morning of July 7. The video showing a security guard being thrashed recently went viral on various social media. The embassy had e