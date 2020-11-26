Nepal | November 26, 2020

Thank you for the entertainment: Adieu Maradona!

Published: November 26, 2020 9:18 am On: Photo Gallery
THT Online
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26

Football’s all time great Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack.

The 60-year-old was regarded as one of the greatest players of the sport.

Maradona, who showed us the ‘hand of God’, was revered in his homeland after’s Argentina’s glorious victory in 1986. He was equally loved in Italy for taking Napoli to two Serie A titles.

Pictures courtesy: Reuters

