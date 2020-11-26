Thank you for the entertainment: Adieu Maradona!

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
Football’s all time great Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack.
The 60-year-old was regarded as one of the greatest players of the sport.
Maradona, who showed us the ‘hand of God’, was revered in his homeland after’s Argentina’s glorious victory in 1986. He was equally loved in Italy for taking Napoli to two Serie A titles.
Pictures courtesy: Reuters
