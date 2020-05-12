Nepal | May 12, 2020
In Pictures: Human rights activists protest Lipulekh issue
In Pictures: Human rights activists protest Lipulekh issue
Published: May 12, 2020 5:03 pm
Skanda Gautam
Human rights activists stage a protest following Indian government’s recent inauguration of a link road to Mansarovar of Tibet in China via Lipulekh region, a Nepali territory, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
