Nepal | May 12, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: Human rights activists protest Lipulekh issue

In Pictures: Human rights activists protest Lipulekh issue

Published: May 12, 2020 5:03 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Share Now:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times