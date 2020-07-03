KATHMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Nimu, situated on the banks of river Indus, in Ladakh to interact with Indian troops earlier today. According to the press statement released by the Press Information Bureau of Government of India, he met with the top leadership of the Indian Army and also interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
There has been a staggering relation between India and China after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border a few weeks ago.
Images from Indian PM Narendra Modi’s impromptu visit:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Leh, Ladakh on July 03, 2020. Photo Courtesy: Press Information Bureau/Government of India
