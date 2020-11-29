KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29
A masked artist dressed as Narsimha, the half-man and half-lion incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the god protector, performs Hiranyakashipu Vadh during the Kartik Pyakhan/ Kartik Naach at midnight on Saturday.
Kartik Naach is a legendary dance of the Newars that began in the 17th century and is performed at the ancient courtyards of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur.
The Naach is usually held annually for around 12 days as storytelling through the art-form but this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, it ended in two days with the Durbar Square courtyard sealed for the public.
Photos by Naresh Shrestha for the Himalayan Times
KATHMANDU: China's Minister of National Defence and the first-ranked State Councillor, Wei Fenghe, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on Sunday. The Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Minis Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 27 As per the decision of the government to purchase paddy produced by domestic farmers, a total of 8,090 tonnes of paddy have been purchased as of Thursday. The government is purchasing paddy via cooperatives and Food Management and Trade Company Ltd (FMTCL). As per a repo Read More...
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday there will probably be a wider roll out of a new "Full Self Driving" software update in two weeks. In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a "Full Self Driving" software upgrade to an undisclosed number of " Read More...
MILWAUKEE: The coronavirus testing numbers that have guided much of the nation's response to the pandemic are likely to be erratic over the next week or so, experts said Friday, as fewer people get tested during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and testing sites observe shorter hours. The result Read More...
KATHMANDU: A Nepali national working in the Indian Army was killed in an attack in India's Kashmir on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prem KC, who hailed from Beluwa in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-9 of Dang district. Ward secretary of Tulsipur-9 Yem Narayan Sapkota confirmed KC's p Read More...
MEXICO CITY: El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have brought criminal charges against more than 700 members of cross-border criminal organizations, primarily the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, in a U.S.-assisted effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. “The U.S. Department of Justice Read More...
BAITADI: Dashrathchand Municipality has announced a 10-day lockdown owing to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision to shut down the municipality for ten days, until December 8, was taken by the municipal executive body on Friday. There are 18 active cases in the municipality and an in Read More...
KASKI: Gandaki provincial government has released a compilation of laws passed by the provincial assembly so far in the form of a book. Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman released the book at a function held here on Friday. Since the formation of the Gandaki provincial asse Read More...