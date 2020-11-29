Naresh Shrestha

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29

A masked artist dressed as Narsimha, the half-man and half-lion incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the god protector, performs Hiranyakashipu Vadh during the Kartik Pyakhan/ Kartik Naach at midnight on Saturday.

Kartik Naach is a legendary dance of the Newars that began in the 17th century and is performed at the ancient courtyards of Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur.

The Naach is usually held annually for around 12 days as storytelling through the art-form but this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, it ended in two days with the Durbar Square courtyard sealed for the public.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for the Himalayan Times

