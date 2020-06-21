In Pictures: Kathmandu witnesses ‘partial’ annular eclipse

Kathmandu, June 21
The annular eclipse as seen from Kathmandu on Sunday. The celestial event, which was annular at some places of the world allowing enthusiasts a view of the Ring of Fire, offered a partial view for most parts of Nepal. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
DAMAULI: Over 20 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Tanahun district, today. According to the Health Office, Tanahun, 21 infections were reported in Rishing Municipality and two each in Byas Municipality and Shuklagandaki Municipality, on Saturday.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 169,165 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 252,300 Rapid Diagn
KATHMANDU: American rapper Tray Savage was shot to death in Chicago on June 19. He was 26. A spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed that Savage, whose real name is Kentray Young, died on June 19 after succumbing to his injuries, according to ANI. The emcee and mem
KATHMANDU: American actor Angelina Jolie has revealed that she separated from Brad Pitt for the well being of her family and called it the right decision. The 45-year-old Jolie share her six children 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twi
POKHARA: A 19-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19 in Madi Rural Municipality of Kaski district. The father of the infected baby had come from India 16 days ago and had stayed in a quarantine facility. He, however, returned home after he was tested negative for the infection, on Friday.
KATHMANDU: As many as 176 persons earlier diagnosed with the COVID-19 contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Among those discharged are 26 ma
BEIJING/HONG KONG: Beijing unveiled details of its new national security law for Hong Kong on Saturday, paving the way for the most profound change to the city's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The much-anticipated legislation, which has provoked deep concerns in Washington
KATHMANDU With the coronavirus taking centrestage cinema halls have been shut. No films have been distributed or screened. The release of a few films that was supposed to happen has been postponed. Shootings of films have been halted. As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, the Ne