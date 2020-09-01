In Pictures: Living god Ganesh stays home during Day 1 of Indrajatra

Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1

Living ‘boy god’ Ganesh is seen sitting on his throne on the first day of Indrajatra, on Tuesday. The festivities are low-key this year as the authorities have clamped a curfew-like shutdown in the three districts keeping in mind the sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the Kathmandu valley.

Although Kumari is the more-known deity, living manifestations of Ganesh and Bhairab are also worshipped along with the living goddess during Indrajatra in Kathmandu Valley.

Pictures captured by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook